Louise Hiebert, 92, of Goessel, Kan. passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Bethesda Home in Goessel.
She was born Aug. 27, 1927 in Fairview, Okla. to Samuel C. and Leah (Koehn) Schmidt.
Louise was a devoted homemaker. She worked as a clerk at Vogt Grocery in Hillsboro for 30 years. She also was previously employed with Schmidt Grocery in Galva.
She was baptized at Lone Tree Church of Galva. Louise was a former member of El Campo Mennonite Church in El Campo, until moving to Goessel in 2016. She is a current member of the Gospel Mennonite Church of Moundridge.
On Jan. 28, 1990 she married Byron Hiebert in Hillsboro, Kan. He survives of the home.
She is also survived by her daughters, Cindy Koehn of El Campo, Tx. and Arlyn Kramer of Dumas, Ark.; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Laverna (Chester) Unruh of Moundridge, Marlene (L. John) Becker of Walker, Mo.; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Schmidt of El Campo and Beatrice Riggs of Moundridge.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Gospel Mennonite Church, Moundridge, Kan.. Visitation and viewing was held Friday, Oct. 11 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at Moundridge Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Gospel Mennonite Church. Burial will be at Lone Tree Cemetery, Galva, Kan.
Memorials may be made to Bethesda Home or Moundridge Manor, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS. 67107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.