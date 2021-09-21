Irene Bram was born on Dec. 5, 1929, and went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 19, 2021 at the age of 91.
Irene, as she was known by her family and friends, was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Dora Langdon Massoletti; husband, Elve Bram and sister, Minnie Fay Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her children, William “Willie” Bram and wife Julia of Rodeo, N.M., Dollie King of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kimmie R. Bram and wife Shelly of Portland, Tex., and Scott Bram and wife Kainee of Corpus Christi. She is also survived by her grandchildren Allen King, Michelle Settle and husband Greg, Waylan Bram and wife Laurie, Karianna Kulcak and husband Chad, Clint Bram and wife Allison, Katie Gamez and husband Erik, Ryan Bram and wife Alexa, Erin Bram, Lyra Kelly, and Bodie Bram, 18 great-grandchildren and brother, Archie Massoletti and wife Betty of Point Comfort.
Irene retired from Sears after 23 years and was an active member of the DAV, VFW and American Legion Ladies Auxiliaries for many years. She loved to spend time with her family, dancing and playing games, especially dominoes. Those who played with her will remember her competitive nature. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery with a gathering to follow afterward at Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse.
Pallbearers will be Allen King, Clint Bram, Ryan Bram, Trent Svadlenak, Kade Bubela and Waylan Bram
Honorary pallbearers will be Bodie Bram, Trevor Settle, Phillip King, A.J. King, Miles Bailess, Ethan Gamez, Owen Accardi and Dakota Bubela.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in El Campo.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.