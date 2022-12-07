Bette Segler Bratton, age 84 of Stafford, was called into heaven on Dec. 3, 2022.
A celebration of Bette’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022 at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel in Rosenberg.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Bette Segler Bratton, age 84 of Stafford, was called into heaven on Dec. 3, 2022.
A celebration of Bette’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022 at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel in Rosenberg.
Born in Palacios on March 25, 1938, Bette was the youngest child of Herman and Madie Rose Brownson.
She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Howard Segler, herbrothers James, Richard, John, Lewis and Leon, and sister Madie Lee Hudson.
She is survived by her son, Lance Segler, her grandchildren Canon and Delaney and great grandson, Case Wesley Segler.
She is also survived by her husband, Bill Bratton, his son Ben Bratton and wife, Melyssa and their four children, Sterling, Addyson, Pierson, and Sawyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, Dementia Association, American Heart Association, or a charity of donor’s choice.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.
(Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.