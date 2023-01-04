John Paul Appling

John Paul Appling

John Paul Appling lived a wonderful life. With Jayne Gay by his side, he was promoted to Heaven’s Roster on Jan. 1, 2023. John Paul was 84 years old.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jayne Gay Reed Appling; son, J. Paul Appling, Jr. and wife Laura; son, Mark Appling and wife Phyllis; grandchildren, Blake Appling, Meagen Appling Post, Dustin Appling and fiancée Bailey Sevcik, Tyler Appling and wife Jamie, Landon Appling, Caitlin Appling, and his two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Sullivan Post. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Nancy Kennedy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother (George and Louella Appling) and his brothers (George Appling, Jr. and James Michael Appling, Sr.). John Paul was a self-employed business owner, and he was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

To plant a tree in memory of John • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.