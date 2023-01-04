John Paul Appling lived a wonderful life. With Jayne Gay by his side, he was promoted to Heaven’s Roster on Jan. 1, 2023. John Paul was 84 years old.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jayne Gay Reed Appling; son, J. Paul Appling, Jr. and wife Laura; son, Mark Appling and wife Phyllis; grandchildren, Blake Appling, Meagen Appling Post, Dustin Appling and fiancée Bailey Sevcik, Tyler Appling and wife Jamie, Landon Appling, Caitlin Appling, and his two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Sullivan Post. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Nancy Kennedy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother (George and Louella Appling) and his brothers (George Appling, Jr. and James Michael Appling, Sr.). John Paul was a self-employed business owner, and he was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
John Paul graduated from El Campo High School in 1956. After graduation he began his college career at Rice University where he received a scholarship to play basketball. He then transferred to Texas Lutheran College where he continued his basketball career. After TLC, he completed his college education at the University of Texas where he graduated with a degree in business.
He had the ability to make everyone around him happy. His charismatic personality drew people to him, and he was certain to entertain all. The responsibility and love he felt for his family was admired by so many. He was a positive role-model for his sons, grandchildren, and many of their friends. Through the years, John Paul and Jayne Gay supported their sons, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends in sporting competitions and cheer-leading events. John Paul’s passion for life and all things sports was apparent in the number of events he and Jayne Gay attended all over the United States.
John Paul was dedicated to the El Campo community and displayed this by generously supporting many organizations, most that involved young people and first responders. He volunteered his time as a Little League coach, a timer for the Ricebird Relays, and he was a long term member of the El Campo Ricebird Booster Club. Additionally, he was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge. John Paul and Jayne Gay were loyal Ricebird fans for over sixty-four years.
John Paul enjoyed going to the bay and fishing, working cattle, going to the office, and most of all – spending time with his family. He was an inspiration to all, a true gift from God who will be sorely missed.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons - Dustin Appling, Landon Appling, and Tyler Appling; and his nephews - George Appling, Mike Appling, Jr. and Clay Reed.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren - Blake Appling, Caitlin Appling, and Meagen Appling Post; Melvin Rasmussen (family friend) and Jack Reed (brother-in-law).
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Triska Funeral Home. The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at Christ Lutheran Church with Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to El Campo EMS, 1011 West Loop – El Campo, Texas 77437; El Campo Volunteer Fire Department, 1011 West Loop – El Campo, Texas 77437 or Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I – El Campo, Texas 77437.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo, Texas 77437 • 543-3681.
