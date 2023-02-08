Rosalie Malek Byrd gained her wings and halo Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Rosalie was born in El Campo, April 22, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Byrd, parents Herman and Anastasia Malek and brother Victor Malek.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Rosalie Malek Byrd gained her wings and halo Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Rosalie was born in El Campo, April 22, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Byrd, parents Herman and Anastasia Malek and brother Victor Malek.
Rosalie worked at Woolworth’s and The Herald Coaster Newspaper. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she taught CCD, CCE and was a member of the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.
She is survived by her daughter Debra Byrd Tobola and husband Gerald, son Christopher James Byrd and wife Tanya, sister Kathy Malek Arrambide and husband Danny, grandchildren Jennifer Tobola, Timmy Tobola, Hannah Byrd, 4 great grandchildren and a niece and 4 nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday evening, Feb. 13, 2023, in the Stateroom at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Holy Rosary Altar Society.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg TX 77471 • 281-341-8800.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.