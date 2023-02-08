Rosalie Malek Byrd

April 22, 1940 - February 4, 2023

Rosalie Malek Byrd gained her wings and halo Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Rosalie was born in El Campo, April 22, 1940.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Byrd, parents Herman and Anastasia Malek and brother Victor Malek.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.