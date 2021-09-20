Francisco “Frank” Canales peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sept. 16, 2021 at the age of 86.
Frank was born Oct. 8, 1934 in Gonzales to Francis and Andres Canales Sr.
Frank is survived by his sons, Ricky Joe Canales (Viola), David Charles Canales (Berta), Daniel Gerald Canales, Ephraim Frank Canales, Adrian Wayne Canales (Marisela); daughter, Theresa Lynn Bujnoch (Joe); sister, Dora Hernandez; 23 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Frank was greeted in heaven by his parents, Francis and Andres Canales Sr.; wife, Cecilia M. Canales; sons, Herman Louis Canales, Elloyd James Canales; daughter, Anna Marie Canales; brothers, Fred Canales Sr., Paul Canales, Antonio Canales, Andres Canales Jr., Refugio Canales and sister, Janie Morales.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Wheeler Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Willie Canales, Herman Canales, Ricky Joe Canales, Joshua Canales, Joseph Canales, Christopher Canales, Frank E. Canales, Adrian Canales Jr., Andrew Canales, Alexander Canales, Raymond Garcia, Gerardo Morin, Ryan Morales,
Joe Bujnoch, Lonnie Garcia and Eddie Alvarado.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
