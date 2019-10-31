Carl Nettles Reynolds Jr., 85, of Wharton passed away Oct. 31, 2019. Carl was born Sept. 8, 1934 in Houston, to Carl Nettles Reynolds Sr. and Ruth Dayvault Reynolds.
Carl was raised in Glen Flora and graduated from Wharton High School. He was a player on the 1950 state football team. He later attended Rice University where he played baseball and graduated in 1956. He played baseball in the minor league of the Chicago Cubs. He married Rowena Smith on Sept. 21, 1957 in Houston. He enjoyed a long career as a farmer. He enjoyed going to watch his children and grandchildren play sports. In addition to his parents, Carl Reynolds and Ruth Reynolds, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheree Reynolds Key, and his brother, Robert Reynolds.
Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rowena Reynolds; daughter, Julie Elizabeth Reynolds of Wharton; son, Neil Dayvault Reynolds and wife Kathy of Wharton; son-in-law, Gary Key and wife Yvonne of Missouri City; grandchildren, Heather Reynolds Kemper and husband Conner, Holli Maree Reynolds, Hayde Reynolds Key, Angelina Vazquez and great-grandchild, Denver Rose Kemper, and nieces and nephews and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Walsh, Hayde Key, Darren Matthews, Paul Torp, Craig Sims, Aaron Rath, Bob Miska and Steven Venglar.
Honorary pallbearers Doug Moses, Buck Boettcher, Bubbie Fraziar, Charles Davis, Bill Cline, John Wynn, Ray Massey, John Walda, Gary Obenhaus, Rene Longoria, Rick Longoria, Jeremy Alacorn, Dinner Club friends, Brian Grubbs, Don Elliott and Paul Quinn.
Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at First United Methodist Church in Wharton.
Thank you to the caregivers of the Visiting Angels of East Bernard. Thank you to the staff of Wharton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
