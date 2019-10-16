Ramona Schmidt

Ramona Marie Hajovsky Schmidt, 57, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 14, 2019. She was born May 19, 1962 in El Campo.
She is survived by her mother, Joyce Hajovsky of Louise; husband, Douglas Schmidt of El Campo; sisters, Rhonda Turner of Victoria and Renee Popp and husband Bobby of Louise; brother, Mike Hajovsky and wife Serena of Albuquerque, N.M.; mother-in-law, JoAnn Schmidt of El Campo; sisters-in-law, Rhoda Jantz and husband Ryan of Montezuma, Kan. and Teryl Penner and husband Russell of Mountain Grove, Mo. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ramona was preceded in death by her father, John R. Hajovsky; brother-in-law, Jesse Turner; father-in-law, Clayton Schmidt and sister-in-law, Jennifer Schmidt.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Procopius Catholic Church in Louise with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Procopius Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Ramona may be made to Douglas Schmidt.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
