Arsilia Silvas

Arsilia Perez Silvas, 62, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 27, 2021. She was born in Beeville in May 2, 1958 to Jose Perez and Alicia Ramirez Aguirre.
She is survived by her husband, Jesus “Jay” Silvas of El Campo; daughter, Bea Silvas Ortiz of Louise; grandchildren, Christopher and Isabella Ortiz; sisters, Elma Quinones, Sylvia Carabajal, MaryAnn Almendarez, Jovita DeLaRosa and Rachel Hefner; brothers, Mike Aguirre Jr., Sergio Aguirre, Cornelio Aguirre and Eduvige Perez; nephews, Alfredo Rojas and wife Amber and Anthony Aguirre and fiancé Beth and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arsilia was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Silvas; her parents and step-father, Miguel Aguirre.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Due to pandemic restrictions, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be Alfredo Rojas III, Christopher Ortiz, Anthony Aguirre, Alfredo Rojas Jr., Daniel Aguirre, David Velasquez and Michael Aguirre. Honorary pallbearers will be Isabella Ortiz and Ava Rojas.
Memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.