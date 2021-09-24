Arthur Richardson Sr., 83, of El Campo, born Sept. 13, 1937 departed this life Sept. 8, 2021.
Visitation was from 2 - 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Matthews Funeral Home. Celebration of life services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept 17 at New Faith Church in Wharton with burial following at El Campo Community Cemetery.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
