Linda Jean Smith (née Engstrom), 75, of Salado passed away on Jan. 27, 2023.
Also known as “Jeanny,” she was born to RJ Schwarz and June Martin in Santa Monica, California. Her mother later remarried Harry C. Engstrom in Mercedes, Texas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Linda Jean Smith (née Engstrom), 75, of Salado passed away on Jan. 27, 2023.
Also known as “Jeanny,” she was born to RJ Schwarz and June Martin in Santa Monica, California. Her mother later remarried Harry C. Engstrom in Mercedes, Texas.
She graduated from Garwood High School in 1965. She then attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos before meeting Grant W. Smith. They were married by Rev. Sam Junkin at the Garwood Methodist Church on June 1, 1968.
She returned to college at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton, graduating 1983 with a degree in Early Childhood Development. She taught pre-kindergarten in the Rogers, Academy, and Temple school districts for 23 years.
She is survived by her husband, three children, Robert, Jennifer and Julie and 10 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Feb. 16, 11 a.m. at St David’s Episcopal Church in Austin. Free parking is in the parking garage adjacent to the building. A reception and meal will follow. Memorials may be sent to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.