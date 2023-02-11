Linda Jean Smith

Linda Jean Smith

Linda Jean Smith (née Engstrom), 75, of Salado passed away on Jan. 27, 2023.

Also known as “Jeanny,” she was born to RJ Schwarz and June Martin in Santa Monica, California. Her mother later remarried Harry C. Engstrom in Mercedes, Texas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.