Ronald Davenport

Ronald Dale Davenport, 73, of El Campo, passed away April 21, 2020. He was born May 30, 1946 in Pelzer, S.C. to Edwin Thomas and Rachel Saxon Davenport. He loved playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Tami Elliott and husband Jason of Huntsville and Amanda Davenport of El Campo; son, Brett Davenport and wife Nicole of Houston; seven grandchildren, Jayce Elliott, Jalyn Elliott, Harper Davenport, Charlotte Davenport, Riley Davenport, Taylor Davenport and Aubree Drozd; and sister, Sandra Joan Chapman of Anderson, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bobbie Davenport and brother Jerry Chapman Sr.
Due to the current situation, a private service will be held for the family. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, S.C.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Early, Dave Drewett, Tony Mack Lollis, Sonny Sapp, Brett Davenport, Jason Elliott, Jayce Elliott and Perry Nix.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
