Patricia (Pat) Chaney, 70, passed away after a lengthy battle with the coronavirus on Sept. 16, 2020. Patricia was born in Stephenville, Texas on Oct. 4,1949 to Robert (Bob) and Ethel Williams.
She graduated from Victoria High School, graduated from Wharton County Junior College, and worked happily at the Victoria Police Department where she was executive secretary to the detective division for 36 and a half years. Because of her close relationship with the department, she was affectionately called Mother Chaney.
Patricia was a dedicated wife, a loving mother, a beloved sister and a dear friend to so many people, all of whom shall miss her dearly.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 36 years, Joe Chaney; brother, John David Williams (wife, Nancy); sister, Beverly Eddings; sister-in-law, Rosemary Williams; sons, Michael Wayne Jones (wife Dana), Joe Paul Jr. (wife Denise), Shane (wife Geannie-Marie) and Wes (wife Jessica); 10 grandchildren, one grandchild, two nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Ethel Williams and her brother, Robert Williams.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private family service at a later date performed by Father Jim Conway of San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Victoria Police Foundation, Attention: Danny Arnold, 306 South Bridge Street, Victoria, Texas 77901.
