Lillian Irene Brigham

January 1, 1956 - December 6, 2022

Lillian Irene Brigham, 66, a native of El Campo, born Jan. 1, 1956, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Nov. 27, 2022. In her honor, a visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Matthews Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios, El Campo. Lillian will be laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, 532-2715.

