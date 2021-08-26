Rosemary Faas Nohavitza, 78, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021. She was born in El Campo on Jan. 14, 1943 and was the youngest of five children born to John and Anna Faas. Rosemary’s family was the world to her.
She married her husband, Donald, in 1961, and they had four children: a daughter, Cindy Pittman married to Randy; a son Jeff, married to Susan; a son, Clay; and infant son, Chad, deceased. She had seven grandchildren: Garrett Mills, Matt Mills and wife Candice, Denya Ardis and husband Harris, Chance, Natalie, Stella and Creed Nohavitza, as well as three great-grandchildren, Jessi and Hudson Mills and Penelope Ardis.
She was a proud graduate of the first graduating class of St. Philip’s Catholic School in 1957 and a 1961 graduate of El Campo High School, where she was a member of the volleyball team and choir. Over the past 60 years, she has been a member of St. John’s Catholic Church-New Taiton, where she lent her creative talents in making St. John’s Church beautiful for the Christmas season. She was also a member of St. John’s Choir, the Altar Society and Oblate Club. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court No. 1374, Taiton Extension Education Club and a life member of the Wharton County Youth Fair where she was co-founder of the Senior Citizens Luncheon and the Chicken Chase. Rosemary and Donald were past co-owners of Little Farmers Mkt & Flower Mkt with Kathryn and Stanley Sellers, as well as past co-owners of Brothers Well Service along with Robert and Dorothy Kubala and Jarrel and Irene Nohavitza.
In her spare time, Rosemary loved spending time at their family ranch where she was an avid deer hunter. She also enjoyed trips to Louisiana gambling with family and friends, as well as teaching her granddaughters how to cook and bake.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, John and Anna Faas; son, Chad Nohavitza and brothers, John, Tony, Robert and Walter Faas.
Visitation will be 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton followed by a Rosary at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Garrett Mills, Matt Mills, Chance Nohavitza, Creed Nohavitza and godsons, Doug Sellers, Kyle Nohavitza, Greg Kresta and Darrin Faas. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, grand-in-laws and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Wharton County Youth Fair-Donald and Rosemary Nohavitza Scholarship Fund or St John’s Choir.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.