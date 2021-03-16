LeeRoy Krauskopf, 91, of El Campo, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021. He was born in Louise to Michael and Edith Krauskopf. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, a scout master and a baseball coach, along with other community service positions over the years. For his career, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, was an insurance salesman and he was a cattle rancher.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann Krauskopf.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Witten and husband Tim of Houston; sons, Kenneth Krauskopf and wife Elisa of Wimberley, Karl Krauskopf and wife Julie of Frisco, John Krauskopf and wife Sara of Austin, and Russell Krauskopf and wife Krong of Chang Mai, Thailand; grandchildren, Whitney, Sierra, Tori, Cassidy, Adam, Zachary, Taylor, Simon, Eric, and Alexis; great-granddaughter Charlee; brothers, Alton Krauskopf of Louise and Michael Krauskopf of Victoria.
Visitation will be 4 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Triska Funeral Home.
The Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. at the church followed by interment at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Zachary Witten, Adam Krauskopf, Simon Krauskopf, Eric Krauskopf, Gilbert Janish, Philip Urbanovsky, Darrel Holub, and Glen Krauskopf.
Memorial donations in memory of LeeRoy may be made to the St. Philip’s Church or St. Philip’s School.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
