Robert Elliott Milburn, 84, of Sealy, passed away Dec. 12, 2022. He was born on Jan. 3, 2022, in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late George and Mary Alice Elliott Milburn. Robert was a radio operator in the U.S. Navy and a service writer in the automobile industry.
He is survived by his daughters, Maggie Milburn and Christine Milburn and grandson, Eric Paredes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Milburn and brother, George Milburn.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at St. John’s Cemetery in New Taiton. Military honors will be under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, 77437, 543-3681.
