Robert Elliott Milburn, 84, of Sealy, passed away Dec. 12, 2022. He was born on Jan. 3, 2022, in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late George and Mary Alice Elliott Milburn. Robert was a radio operator in the U.S. Navy and a service writer in the automobile industry.

He is survived by his daughters, Maggie Milburn and Christine Milburn and grandson, Eric Paredes.

