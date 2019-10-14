Steven Henderson

Steven Paul Henderson, 60, of Louise, passed away Oct. 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1958 in El Campo. Steven was the drainage foreman for the Wharton County Drainage District and a member of the Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Vajdos Henderson of Louise; mother, Georgia Henderson of Louise; daughter, Kinsley Henderson of Louise; son, Koale Jaks of Louise; sisters, Linda Henderson of Louise, Lori Kaspar and husband David of Schertz and Jody Watson and husband Shane of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Henderson; brother, Jerry Henderson; great-nephew, Stetson Wright and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gibson and Lorraine Vajdos.
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Triska Funeral Home and from 5 - 6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Procopius Cemetery in Louise.
Pallbearers will be Keith Bain, Paul Blumrick, Greg Chromcak, Billy Drapela, Dickie George, Johnny Henderson, Joey Roome and Brad Rubesh. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorial donations in memory of Steven may be made to the Louise Volunteer Fire Department or St. Procopius Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.