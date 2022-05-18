Patricia (Patsy) Joan Miller of El Campo went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022. Patricia was born on Nov. 30, 1934, to Joseph and Claudie Mozisek, both of whom have preceded her in death, along with her husband, Paul Miller on Jan. 2, 1997; daughter, Suzanne Taylor on Dec. 19, 2008; and sister, Laverne Charbula on Oct. 25, 2019.
Patricia was a selfless, compassionate caregiver. She raised eight children of her own but also touched the lives of countless numbers of her children’s friends along the way. In addition, she worked as an international nanny helping to shape the futures of three more children for 15 years. Patricia also worked in school cafeterias, always with a smile and encouraging words for those she served. Her servant’s heart was most recently evident as she served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, and she played an integral role in feeding the community through the Manna Meals program in El Campo.
Patricia is survived by her children, Paula Paschal and husband, Sam; Christopher Miller and wife, Debbie; Nancy Contreras and husband Nathan, Brenda Allen and husband, Steve, Randall Miller and wife, Lisa; Phyllis Zermeno and husband, Lou; and Phillip Miller and wife, Lisa. Patricia was blessed with 13 grandchildren and a host of loving great-grandchildren.
Patricia will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she has touched.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with a CDA Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 2 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jim Johann, Brandon Dermedy, Chase Gattis, Mitchell Miller, Mason Miller, Joshua Zermeno, Trent Miller, and Joey Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Patricia may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
