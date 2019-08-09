Robert Lee Wishert, 58, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. He was born Nov. 27, 1960 to Leon and Janette Popp Wishert. Robert was a retired truck driver. He was a talented painter and loved to be outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barbara Van Ness Wishert; son, Robert Colten Wishert and Amanda; daughter-in-law, Sarah Denfip Wishert; siblings, Johnny Wishert and wife Carol, Cindy Priesmeyer and husband Donald, Connie Schertz and husband Allen, Janet Perks and husband Adam and Shirley Hansen and husband Jeff; grandsons, Riley Cooper Wishert and Zander; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Leon Robert Wishert and godparents, Oliver and Bernice Wishert.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
