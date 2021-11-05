Marvin Frank Capak, 90, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. He was born Oct. 11, 1931 to Frank and Celia Kainer Capak.
During his lifetime, he enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and watching sports on television.
He is survived by his children, Gary Capak and wife Raquel, Karen Lumpkins and husband Loren, Debbie Leopold and husband Ricky and Donald Capak and wife Deborah; grandchildren, Justin Capak, Allison Capak, Joey Thompson, Courtney Zurovec and husband Cole and Kaycie Capak and sisters, Margie Fleming and Dorothy Bennetsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gertrude Capak; son, Thomas Capak and sister, Georgia Morton.
Visitation was held from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. today Saturday, Nov. 6 at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
