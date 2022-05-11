John E. Critchfield, 61, of Danevang, passed away May 9, 2022. He was born on Oct. 6, 1960 in Syracuse, New York to the late Wayne and Julia Ipser Critchfield. John was a supervisor in the oilfield. He enjoyed Texas sports, followed drag racing and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his companion, Mary Lou Ellett of Danevang; sons, John Erin Critchfield and Deidre Armstrong of Bay St. Louis and Bradley Critchfield and Ashley Underwood of Gulfport, MS; sisters, Coyce Blair of Long Beach, MS, June Leuenberger and husband James of Gulfport, MS and Julie Critchfield of Gulfport, MS; grandchildren, Ambrie, Presleigh, Weston, Kolston and Layken Critchfield and Greyson Armstrong and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Eddie Blair.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 13 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Danevang Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Beard officiating.
Pallbearers will be Cole Slaughter, Leroy Guidry, Michael Alderson, Doyle Schaer, Richard Hodge and Wayne Layfield. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Crossroads Emmaus Community and Grace Journey in Ganado.
Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to Danevang Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.