Roberda Callis, 90, of El Campo, born June 15, 1929 departed this life June 12, 2020. A visitation will be Thursday, June 18 at Matthews Funeral Home from 1 - 5 p.m. Homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday June 19 at New Faith Church in Wharton, with burial immediately following at El Campo Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.