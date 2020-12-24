Robert Charles Adase, fondly known as “Bobby,” passed away Dec. 20, 2020. He was born April 10, 1964 in Enterprise, Ala. to George and Jean Adase Hubanek.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his stepfather, Anton Hubenak and sister, Lena Fondren.
Survivors include his three daughters, Leslie Jean Adase (fiancé Brian Magee), Tiffany Adase Delgado (husband Yrven Delgado), and Bobbie Jo Adase; the mother of his daughters, Bernadette Ochoa; siblings, Raven Bowman, Ressa Waugh, Ronnie Bowman, Butch Bowman, Dale Bowman, Peggy Welch, Patty Jones, Joey Adase and Sherry Warzecha; grandchildren, Ramon Castillo, Stella Frances Adase-Garza, Anthony Salgado, Evan Flores, Reign Flores and Arlo Adase, along with extended family and friends.
A service celebrating Bobby’s life will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 31 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral home is limited to 50 people or less and everyone must wear their facial coverings.
Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.