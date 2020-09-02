James Christenberry

James “Parke” Christenberry went to be with the Lord on Aug. 30, 2020. He was born Sept. 25, 1936, in El Campo, to James and Fern Christenberry.
Parke retired from the United States Army as a Lt. Colonel, after serving 21 years and two tours in Vietnam. While in the military he received several medals of honor, including the Purple Heart. He loved serving his country and serving people. During his lifetime, Parke served in many leadership positions, including president of Garwood Irrigation, president of the Lions Club of Garwood and Commander of the American Legion in El Campo.
He had a passion for hunting and loved being at his ranch. Parke was such a loving, generous person to everyone he came in contact with, even complete strangers.
Parke is survived by his beloved wife Lynda Christenberry; sons, Dr. Kyle Christenberry and wife Andrea, Kalin Christenberry, Chris Jasso and wife Tisa, Craig Jasso and wife Jennifer, Kevin Jasso, Keith Vanness and wife Monika; grandchildren, Andrew Christenberry and fiance Maria Foley, Jake Christenberry and wife Ashley, Parker Ann Christenberry, Demi Christenberry, Danielle Maldonado and husband Isaiah, Gabriel Perales and wife Sabrynna, Kelia Jasso, Trinity Jasso, Trip Jasso and Vada Jasso; great-grandchildren, Lana Maldonado and Lizzie Perales; sisters, Rosemary Reeves and Wanda Murray husband Oneal as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Parke was preceded in death by his parents, James and Fern Christenberry and sister, Shirley Lutringer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Wheeler Funeral home. Graveside ceremony with military honors will be at Garden of Memories cemetery.
Out of respect for family and due to COVID-19 concerns, masks will be required and please practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
Wheeler Funeral Home of El Campo is in charge of arrangements.
