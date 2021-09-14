Arlene Elaine Foley, 54, of El Campo, born Oct. 10, 1966, passed on to the other side Sept. 10, 2021.
Viewing will be 1 - 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at El Campo Community Cemetery. If inclement weather, service location will be Mt. Olive Church, El Campo.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home.
