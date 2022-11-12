Terry Marek

Terry Michael Marek, 60, of San Marcos, formerly of El Campo, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022.
He was born Aug. 22, 1962 in El Campo to Robert and Lillian Kunz Marek.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Terry Michael Marek, 60, of San Marcos, formerly of El Campo, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022.
He was born Aug. 22, 1962 in El Campo to Robert and Lillian Kunz Marek.
Terry served his commu- nities as a law enforcement officer for almost three de- cades. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Southwest Texas State.
He was a loving son,
brother and father who
showed us how to walk with honesty, integrity and service. His shining light will be missed.
He is survived by his parents; sons Robert Marek of San Marcos and Samuel Marek of Norfolk, Va.; sister Roberta Jay of Santa Fe; brothers Patrick Marek of El Campo and Ronald Marek of Kingwood.
A memorial service for Terry will be held at a later date.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www. triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, 77437 •543-3681.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.