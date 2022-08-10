Caroline Simicek Moore, 74, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 3, 2022. She was born on July 21, 1948 in El Campo to Alfred and Mary Ann Holec Simicek.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold Moore of El Campo; daughter, Pamela Fisher of El Campo and grandchildren, Vanessa Wilke, Nathan Fisher and Jonathan Fisher.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bernice Blanar.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Caroline may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
