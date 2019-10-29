Hazel Ellis Roy, 97, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 28, 2019. She was born in Nekoma, N.D. Nov. 29, 1921 to William and Cora Dahle Ellis. She was a photographer assistant for Heller Gadeke Studios for many years.
She is survived by her son, Bill Roy and wife Michelle of El Campo; daughter, Linda Fortman and husband Robert of Allen; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Blackie” Roy; daughter, Patricia Jo Pratsides; sisters, Joyce Ellis and Dora Temborg and brother, William Ellis.
Family will receive visitors from 1 - 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Christ Lutheran Church in El Campo with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be grandson, Kyle Roy; step-grandsons, Seth Hearn and Trey Mahalitc and longtime friend, Mike Couvillion. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Hill and great-grandsons, Jake and Hayden Hill.
Memorial donations in memory of Hazel may be made to First United Methodist Church in El Campo.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
