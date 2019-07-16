Sana Sue Simmons, age 68, of El Campo passed away June 11, 2019 in Victoria. She was born Feb. 10, 1951 in Canton, Ill. to Lawrence and Victoria Shaw Kennedy.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Simmons of El Campo; son, Jeremiah Pace; daughters, Kena Susanne Pace Patton Terrazas, Paula Lorraine Pace, Tabatha Rebecca Pace and two sisters, Donna and Micky.
There will be a memorial service celebrating her life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home with Pastor James White officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
