Denise Kathleen Pavlu Poncik June 29, 1956 - May 2, 2023

On May 2, 2023, Denise Kathleen Pavlu Poncik, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was 66 years old.
Denise was born June 29, 1956 to the late Charles and Hattie Pavlu. She was married to her forever Valentine, Bernard “Bernie” Poncik, until his passing in 2006. Bernie and Denise were longtime residents of El Campo. In 2019, Denise moved to Corpus Christi to be closer to her family and to the beach she loved so much.
Denise leaves behind three children, Bernard Poncik Jr., Shawn Brooks and Kesha Poncik; seven grandchildren, RJ, Madison, Parker, Christian, Taj, Izaiah and Matthew; brothers, Wayne, Edward, Terry and sister, Michelle.
Denise was a proud Czech and loved making her famous kolaches and klobasniky. Christmas time was her favorite time of year and her home was always filled with warm smells of treats baking in the oven. She loved making people laugh. Her smile and sense of humor will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life for Denise will be held at Triska Funeral Home from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
