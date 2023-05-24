Denise Kathleen Pavlu Poncik June 29, 1956 - May 2, 2023

On May 2, 2023, Denise Kathleen Pavlu Poncik, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was 66 years old.

Denise was born June 29, 1956 to the late Charles and Hattie Pavlu. She was married to her forever Valentine, Bernard “Bernie” Poncik, until his passing in 2006. Bernie and Denise were longtime residents of El Campo. In 2019, Denise moved to Corpus Christi to be closer to her family and to the beach she loved so much.

