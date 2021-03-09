Maria Martin

Maria D. Martin was welcomed home by her Lord on March 6, 2021 at the age of 59. She was born March 28, 1961 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Rafael Perez and Juana Miranda.
She is a 1979 graduate of Martin High School of Laredo.
She dedicated her life to working in customer service and made many friendships along the way. Her wonderful smile and laugh brought joy to everyone, everyday.
Maria truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; dancing, baking, camping, fishing, chocolate, and coconut. She blessed her loved ones with beautiful memories that will be cherished forever. Her love, care and faith will continue to guide them each day.
She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Martin; sons, Luis E. Escamilla Jr. (Celita), Anthony M. Escamilla (Sandy), Jeff Martin (Courtney); daughters, Yvette M. Escamilla (David), Melissa D. Martin, Charlotte Dority (Rick), Danielle Martin (Eric); mother Juana Miranda; brother, Luis Roman Miranda; sisters, Mary Miranda, Rosanna Garza and nine grandchildren.
Family will receive visitors starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Wheeler Funeral Home with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Serving as pallbearers will be Guillermo Canales, Alejandro Cedillo, Ricardo Cedillo, David Fernandez, Kevin Tucker and Chris Volek.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
