John Yenawine

John Wade “Jay” Yenawine was born Nov. 7, 1951 to John Jacob and Lelia Wade “PapaJohn and Momalee” Yenawine. He departed this earth at age 69 on Jan. 23, 2021 on Momalee’s birthday.
John Wade, J.W., Dub, Jay, J-bird, Uncle Jay of the West, Papa J will be greatly missed by his daughters, Tracy and husband Donald Oldag and Konnor Polasek; granddaughter, Carly Elyse; grandson, Tanner Kade Oldag; sisters, Pam Matthys and husband Bill, Elaine Erdelt, Ramona “Mur” Matak and husband Mel and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He owned and operated Nature’s Choice Water Company for over two decades and spent his life helping others any way he could. He was a kind and gentle soul who was never heard raising his voice or saying a cross word to or about anyone. He had a unique sense of humor and his own way of thinking and being Jay, with silly songs and goofy noises.
Memorial donations in memory of Jay may be made to the Blessing Cup, Houston Hospice or donation of choice.
Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Beneath the Oaks in Midfield with Bill Matthys officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Matthys, Eric Matak and J.T., Jordan and Joey Polasek.
