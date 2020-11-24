Julia Romig

Julia Beth (Kinsey) Romig, 92 years old, of Bryan, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She slipped away peacefully while having an afternoon nap in her room at Crestview Skilled Nursing.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at First United Methodist Church in El Campo. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. A graveside service at Garden of Memories Cemetery will follow, where Judy will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and sister.
Due to the CDC guidelines, masks are required and seating will be limited in the church.
Born in Sour Lake, Judy lived in El Campo from 1936 until 1963. She lived in Houston and Pearland from 1963 until her return to El Campo in 2003. She moved to Bryan in 2014 in order to be closer to her immediate family.
Judy was born Sept. 1, 1928 to Gaines and Velma Kinsey. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1946 and attended business school. She was in a loving marriage to her high school sweetheart, Richard Romig, from 1948 until his passing in 2002.
Judy worked in secretarial positions at El Campo Independent School District and later in accounting and contract administration functions at Houston Independent School District. She enjoyed an early retirement with Richard that included an abundance of international and domestic travel.
Judy could water ski. She could snow ski. She was scary smart. She could cook. She could type. She could keep books. In her 50s, she obtained a real estate broker’s license. She embraced PCs before they even came with hard drives. At age 87, she still prepared her own tax returns on a computer.
Judy was a feminist before we ever heard that term. She believed that women should be able to take care of themselves. One of her favorite sayings was, “A girl needs her own purse and to know how to shoot.”
Most of all, Judy knew how to love - and to teach others to love. Along the way, Judy was a supremely loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Gaines and Velma Kinsey; her husband, Richard Romig; her brother, Glyn Kinsey; her sister-in-law, Shirley Kinsey; her sister, Charlotte Raybon and her nephew, David Chapman.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Karen Romig; granddaughter, Patricia Romig Cutshaver and her husband Rhett and great-granddaughters, Hannah, Ellie and Jordan Cutshaver. She is also survived by her nieces, Vicki Romig Berndt, Becki Romig Schulz, Denise Raybon and Linda Moore; nephews, Tom Chapman, Mark Kinsey, David Kinsey, Brian Kinsey and Gary Raybon.
Pallbearers will be Dane Brodsgaard, Rhett Cutshaver, David Kinsey, Gary Raybon, Ross Raybon and Alan Romig.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Judy may be made to Texas Children’s Hospital, Suite 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, TX 77230-0630.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
