Sylvester Cerny

Sylvester Joseph Cerny, 82, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. He was born in the Crescent area on Sept. 26, 1937 to Emil and Annie Pavlicek Cerny. Sylvester was a member of the Forth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly 1131. Sylvester was raised on a farm producing cotton and grain. He also raised cattle. He loved his cows. When CBs were popular, “Cotton King” was his handle. He loved to dance. He played his accordion and harmonica while he rocked the grandkids on the porch swing and often took them for walks around the lake.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan Popp Cerny of El Campo; daughters, Sally Andel and husband Albert of Edna, Debbie Cerny of Midfield and Susan Strarup and husband Martin of El Campo; sons, Paul Cerny and wife Laurie of Louise, Tim Cerny and wife Martha of El Campo, Chris Cerny of El Campo and Shawn Cerny and wife Tamara of El Campo; 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sisters, Leona Coxwell of Rock Island and Marcella Gajewsky of Wharton.
Sylvester was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim, Raymond, Leonard and Victor Cerny and sister, Helen Cerny Peters.
Visitation will begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at St. Philip Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kurt Cerny, Brent Cerny, Clint Bain, Bryce Cerny, Sterling Strarup, Anthony Beal III, Curry Cerny and William Cerny. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Skow, Bruce Treadwell, Larry “Rock” Popp and Walter Lilie Jr.
Memorial donations in memory of Sylvester may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or St. Philip School.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
