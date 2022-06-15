Charles (“Charlie”) Delgado, Jr. Charlie Delgado, 59 was born on Feb. 21, 1963, in El Campo and passed away on June 10, 2022, in Houston.
Charlie is survived by his father Carlos and stepmother Irma Delgado, mother, Lorenza and stepfather Jesse Quintanilla, daughters; Jennifer (Nathan) Robson and Sara Murray, siblings, David Delgado, Sandra (Romeo) Torres, Dahlia (Robert) Soto, Kenny (Josie) Delgado, Rodney (Candie) Rivas, stepsisters; Michelle (Jim) Turner, Valerie (Ernest) Gonzalez, Charlene (Thomas) Marsh, granddaughters, Hannah, Kara, Trista and Julie, great-grandson Clyde and 21 nieces and nephews.
Charlie loved the Astros, fishing and his classic rock music. People were instantly drawn to him because he was funny, loving, sincere, had a huge heart, was a hard worker and was so full of life. He loved spending time with his parents, siblings and his pride and joy, Jennifer, his daughter and his four beautiful granddaughters.
Charlie will be remembered as a loving son, wonderful brother, the funny uncle “Charlie Tio”, an adoring father, the best grandfather, a great friend and crazy cousin. In all these ways and more he made our lives richer and fuller. Now that he has passed away, of course there is emptiness and pain, confusion and maybe even anger at death coming to a man of only 59 years, but in many ways, the gift of Charlie’s life is still here with us. He lives on in our memories and stories, and in what all of us have become because of him. It is those fond memories, that will keep the gift of Charlie’s life alive.
A visitation and rosary is being held from 11 a.m. - 3p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Blackwell & Vazquez Funeral Home at 750 Uvalde, Houston 77015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.