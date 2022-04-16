Bernita M. Korenek, age 85, of Nada, passed away on Thursday, April 14. She was born on July 22, 1936, to the late Rudolf and Amalia Ulbrich Gold.
On Oct 29, 1956, she married Edward Korenek. Upon his death in 2017, they were married 61 years.
Bernita was a devoted wife and mother, and caring for her family was done with absolute diligence. She had a large number of friends and acquaintances whose friendship she cherished deeply. She never met a stranger.
Bernita was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Christian Mothers. She held several offices, including Regent in the CDA. During the years her children were in grade school she belonged to the PTC and immersed herself in the activities of the school.
Bernita was very involved in her church – St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Nada – where she belonged since the early days of her childhood. She took on numerous responsibilities associated with the parish, and had a special devotion to Eucharistic Adoration.
Bernita thoroughly enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning, tending to her yard and plants, and dancing.
Bernita is survived by her daughter Phyllis Lesak (Richard) of Wharton; sons, Rev. Greg Korenek of Ganado, Brian Korenek (Lorrie) of Nada, and Duane Korenek (Michelle) of El Campo; grandchildren Kyle Lesak (Jennise), Lauren Lesak Caraway (Gabe), Kristen Lesak, Magen Lesak Geiger (Ethan), Chelsea Korenek Glueck (Brian), Rachel Korenek Valenta (Cody), Josh Korenek, Tucker Korenek, Kurt Korenek, Madysen Korenek, Lannah Korenek, Ty Korenek, Kynleigh Korenek, and 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Korenek; her parents; brothers, Rudy, Albert, Edwin, and Walter Gold; sisters, Lillie Gold Raaz, and Hilda Gold Guenther.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Nada. The Vigil Service will follow at 7 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 19, at 3:00pm, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Nada, with Bishop Brendan Cahill officiating. Concelebrating will be Rev. Greg Korenek, Rev. Paul Raaz, Bishop Gary Janak, and other priests of the Diocese of Victoria. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kyle Lesak, Josh Korenek, Tucker Korenek, Kurt Korenek, Ty Korenek, and son-in-law, Richard Lesak.
Memorial donations in memory of Bernita may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or the Diocese of Victoria Seminarian Education Fund.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home - El Campo, Texas – 979-543-3681.
