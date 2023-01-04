Ruth L. Vick, age 98, formerly of New Waverly, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Creekside Methodist Retirement Community in Huntsville. Ruth was born on Dec. 27, 1924 to Clarence and Andrea (Hansen) Lynner of El Campo. Raised as a rice farmer’s daughter she was the embodiment of hard work. At the tender age of 15 Ruth was confirmed and dedicated her life to her savior at First American Lutheran Church in El Campo. Later in life she became a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Waverly where she taught Sunday School, prepared communion and cleaned the sanctuary. Ruth married the love of her life Clinton Vick on June 12, 1948, 66 years of marriage before Clinton passed away in 2014. Ruth and Clinton had two children, Donna Bolton of Huntsville and Robert who passed away in 2008. Ruth would sell out of the Blue Bonnet in Huntsville or her Prairie Switch Shop. Many times she gave things away and every organization knew of her generous donations. Her mailbox overflowed and reflected her calling of giving. Her giving was everything from food, clothes, money or a ride to a place, this was her talent that she shared with everyone not just to her children and family. She shared all that she had. Ruth had many loves in her life including her family, pets, antiques, sewing, crocheting, gardening, travel, crossword puzzles, canning, music and farming, BUT, most of all she loved her LORD. God rest her soul of a long life and may he crown her head with gold and light.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clinton and also son Robert. She is survived by daughter Donna, five grandchildren Misty, Keely, Mindy, Robert and Jamie. Great grandchildren Lyrical, Zayne, Alaysia, Lilyanna, Carmen, Kadence, Breyden, Carter and Reese. The family is also very grateful and appreciative to Billy and Martha Vick, Jessie and Regena Johnson and the entire staff of Creekside MRC. Honorary pallbearers will be Breydon Harvey, Zayne Mandujano, C.J. Doby, Casey Aguillard, Billy Vick, Thomas Vick, Hayne Vick, Marcus Vick, Robert Vick and Jamie Vick.
