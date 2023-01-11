Blair Ross Couey Sr.

Sept. 27, 1952 - Jan. 7, 2023

Blair Ross Couey Sr. passed away Jan. 7, 2023 at the age of 70. Blair was born Sept. 27, 1952 in Midland. He lived on the Couey Family Ranch in Garden City until they moved back to El Campo in 1956 due to a severe drought in the region. He and his family moved to El Campo, he enrolled in the El Campo School District and he has been a Ricebird ever since. He excelled in track and baseball from an early age and at the age of 11 he was selected to run in the AAU 200-yard relay, representing the Southeastern U.S. Region. He had clocked the fastest 50-yard dash time in Texas for his age to qualify. In baseball he was awarded unanimous all district honors and it led him to play college baseball for Blinn Junior College and later for Sam Houston State University where he graduated with a degree in Agri-business. He was also a member of the KA Fraternity at Sam Houston State and was very proud of winning the annual Soap Box Derby race three years straight. He still enjoyed the need for speed after moving back home and competed in the Palacios Texas Firecracker Five Hundred Annual Boat Race winning his division more than once.

Blair and Denise were inseparable; this being said more than once. If you saw or heard ones voice or laughter the other was not far behind. Blair went on to marry the love of his life Denise, on Sept. 11, 1976. Blair worked with his family’s farming and cattle operation for the next 12 years before becoming the Managing Partner in Mauritz and Couey Petroleum Marketing. In 1985 he was chosen for the Outstanding Young Men of America Award that he proudly hung in his office throughout his career. He worked in the petroleum industry for 20 years until the company was sold in 2006. During that time, he sat on many boards including the TPCA Board of Trustees, Conoco National Board of Convenience Store Marketing, El Campo Planning and Zoning, El Campo Chamber of Commerce, El Campo City Development and Methodist Day Care. He was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus #2490 where he held the position of Faithful Navigator and Trustee. He was a member of St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church, was an active ACTS member and enjoyed teaching 9th grade CCE for many years. He was also a founding member of Showplace 3 Cinema and a founding member of Gulf Stream Construction, LLC dba Lewing Buildings.

