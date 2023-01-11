Blair Ross Couey Sr. passed away Jan. 7, 2023 at the age of 70. Blair was born Sept. 27, 1952 in Midland. He lived on the Couey Family Ranch in Garden City until they moved back to El Campo in 1956 due to a severe drought in the region. He and his family moved to El Campo, he enrolled in the El Campo School District and he has been a Ricebird ever since. He excelled in track and baseball from an early age and at the age of 11 he was selected to run in the AAU 200-yard relay, representing the Southeastern U.S. Region. He had clocked the fastest 50-yard dash time in Texas for his age to qualify. In baseball he was awarded unanimous all district honors and it led him to play college baseball for Blinn Junior College and later for Sam Houston State University where he graduated with a degree in Agri-business. He was also a member of the KA Fraternity at Sam Houston State and was very proud of winning the annual Soap Box Derby race three years straight. He still enjoyed the need for speed after moving back home and competed in the Palacios Texas Firecracker Five Hundred Annual Boat Race winning his division more than once.
Blair and Denise were inseparable; this being said more than once. If you saw or heard ones voice or laughter the other was not far behind. Blair went on to marry the love of his life Denise, on Sept. 11, 1976. Blair worked with his family’s farming and cattle operation for the next 12 years before becoming the Managing Partner in Mauritz and Couey Petroleum Marketing. In 1985 he was chosen for the Outstanding Young Men of America Award that he proudly hung in his office throughout his career. He worked in the petroleum industry for 20 years until the company was sold in 2006. During that time, he sat on many boards including the TPCA Board of Trustees, Conoco National Board of Convenience Store Marketing, El Campo Planning and Zoning, El Campo Chamber of Commerce, El Campo City Development and Methodist Day Care. He was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus #2490 where he held the position of Faithful Navigator and Trustee. He was a member of St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church, was an active ACTS member and enjoyed teaching 9th grade CCE for many years. He was also a founding member of Showplace 3 Cinema and a founding member of Gulf Stream Construction, LLC dba Lewing Buildings.
Blair and Denise were blessed with two sons; Blair Ross Couey Jr. and Tristan Kight Couey, wife Kristin. They were also blessed with three grandchildren; Cameron Blair Couey, Connor Tristan Couey and Charlotte Marie Couey. Blair always enjoyed competitive sports and found himself playing in and organizing many sports tournaments. His love for sports led him to coach his own two boys teams in Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball for 15 years. Later on in life he found himself back around the sports fields watching and helping his grandchildren. His grandchildren knew him as “Pops” and he was a proud grandfather, rarely missing any events, whether it be dance or baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the bay and never turned down an opportunity to teach someone how to water ski or cast a fishing rod. He also enjoyed riding out to the family farm to go hunting, check the cows, or just look at the crops. Blair also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, playing golf, traveling, and sharing in his wife’s art interests.
Blair is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Denise Kight Couey; son, Blair Ross Couey Jr.; son, Tristan Kight Couey and wife Kristin; grandchildren, Cameron Blair Couey, Connor Tristan Couey and Charlotte Marie Couey. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Chris Couey and wife Teresa; brother Gerry Couey and wife Mauri, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Ross Harvell and Catherine Harfst Couey; grandparents, Gerard Harold and Hazel Blair Harfst; grandparents, Marvin Layne and Virginia Ross Couey; parent-in-laws, Harold Charles Sr. and Nellmarie Tobola Kight, brother in law; Lloyd Alan Kight and nephew Brian Lee Swift.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Triska Funeral Home. A KC Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Slade Harfst, Jason Bubela, Chad Kight, Dustin Kight, Collin Couey, Clinton Couey, Billy Edmiston – U.S. Marine and Connor Couey. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Kight, Blaine Kight, Harold Kight Jr., Al Tenant, Larry Swift, Kelly Strong, David Bubela, Duane Arbuckle, Mike Clements, Robert Taylor, Steve Svatek, J. Brent Schiurring, Paul Pope, Leon Macha, Joe Svrcek, Damon Parker, Billy Hodges, Rocky Hamman, Laurence Armour, Mark Byrom, Kody Gerke, Nathan Bubela, Matthew Bubela, Paul Gordon, Anthony Collins, David Hodges, Stan Labay and Philip Miller.
Memorial donations in memory Blair may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, St. Philip School or Houston Hospice – El Campo.
To plant a tree in memory of Blair Couey, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.