Victor Hyek

Victor “Vic” Laddie Hyek, 80, of Nada, passed away Dec. 15, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1940 in El Campo to Joe and Rosie Hlavaty Hyek.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Schoellmann Hyek of Nada; daughters, denise Urbanovsky and husband Philip of El Campo, Jan Dornak and husband Phil of El Campo and Vicky Jo Pavlu and husband Larry of Garwood; sons, Kenny Hyek and wife Lauri of Sugar Land and Brain Hyek of Bastrop; grandchildren, Kayli Hyek and fiancé Kyle, Kyli Hyek, Kendyll Lewis and husband Jeremy, Katlyn Popp and husband Trent, Jessica Meyer and husband Bobby, Rebecca Brewer and husband Zack, Laura Dornak, Aubrey Pavlu and Ashton Pavlu; great-grandchildren, James, Jordan and Charlotte Lewis, Ryan and Reid Popp and Kailee Meyer and sister, Elizabeth Polasek of El Campo.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ben Hyek; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hyek and brother-in-law, Adolph Polasek.
Visitation will be from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Triska Funeral Home and from 6 - 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. A KC Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 at the church with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Due to the CDC guidelines, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Pavlu, Kyle Canterbury, Jeremy Lewis, Trent Popp, Bobby Meyer, Zack Brewer, Chris Hyek and Greg Polasek.
Memorial donations in memory of Victor may be made to the Nada Community Center, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Garwood Volunteer Fire Department or Nada Knights of Columbus.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
