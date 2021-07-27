Elbert Speaker, 87, of El Campo, born Dec. 23, 1933 in Egypt departed this life July 21, 2021. Visitation will be 1 - 5 p.m. July 30 at Matthews Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Egypt. Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Elbert Speaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.