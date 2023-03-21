Shirley Ann O’Briant, 87, of El Campo, passed away March 19, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1935 in El Campo to the late Adolph and Mary Valigura Pustka. Shirley was a bookkeeper for H.E.B. for 33 years and a substitute teacher for over 20 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #1374 and volunteered as a Sunshine Lady for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Johnson and husband Gary of El Campo, Lynette O’Briant of El Campo and Paula Rod and husband David Grall of Corpus Christi; son, Kevin O’Briant and wife Maria of Edna; grandchildren, Slade Johnson, Matt Rod, Kara Rod Thyen, Hunter O’Briant, Hannah O’Briant, Hailey Ratcliff, Sandra Salazar, Karla Salazar and Lesly Prado; nine great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Presley, Avery, Alex, Adam, John, William, Calvin and Addison and one great-great-grandchild, Hallie.
