Benicio Acuna Jr. ,71, of El Campo, passed away on May 25, 2023. He was born on Aug. 22, 1951 to Benicio Sr. and Ynacia Aguirre Acuna in Danevang.
He is survived by his wife Melva Acuna of El Campo; daughter, Lexie Rivas and husband Noe Jr. of El Campo; sons, Ben Acuna Sr. and wife Yvonne of El Campo and Stanley Acuna and Vickie Hildabrand of El Campo; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother, Henry Acuna; and sisters, Beatrice Torres, Rebecca Aguilar and Julia Ontiveros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.