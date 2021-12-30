Julia Garcia, 63 of El Campo, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. She was born on July 4, 1958 to the late Jose and Maria de la Luz Valdez in El Campo.
Julia is survived by her husband of 48 years Edgar Garcia of El Campo; daughters Elsie Garcia and Shelly Garcia both of El Campo; granddaughter Aubrey Garcia; siblings Joe Valdez, Ismael Valdez, Celestino Valdez, Robert Valdez, Ruben Valdez, Sulema Acuna, Maria Reyna, Janie Rash, and Lucy Zaskoda.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Sylvia Acuna, Elias Valdez, Johnny Valdez, and George Valdez.
Visitation begins 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Services begin 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Aubrey Garcia, Elias Valdez Jr., Alliana Gonzales, Sasha Gonzalez, Crystal Gonzalez and Luke Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be Yolanda Gonzalez, Yesenia Vega, Ellie Gutierrez and Avery Moreno.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
