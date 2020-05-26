Harold W. Bishop, 84, of El Campo, passed away May 23, 2020. He was born June 28, 1935 in Appleton, Wisc. to Arthur Bishop Sr. and Bonita Peterson Bishop. Harold served in the U.S. Air Force and owned Bishop Enterprises in El Campo. He was a member of the American Legion 251 for 54 years and was a past post commander.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cora Lee Webb Bishop of El Campo; daughter, Terry Ann Terrell of Lebanon, Tenn.; grandson, David Paul Terrell of San Antonio; granddaughter, Stephanie Nicole Terrell of Chicago, Ill. and siblings, Marion Finley of Florida, Diane Rosploch of Milwaukee, Wisc., Kenny Bishop, Orlon Bishop and Reid Bishop.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at First Lutheran Church in El Campo.
Memorial donations in memory of Harold may be made to donor’s choice.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.