Velma Louise Petersen Engstrom of Katy, age 91, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Travis Christiansen and Gaylan Christiansen; seven grandchildren, Angie, Christie, Tasha, Chance, Martin, Marla and Matthew; eight great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; her brothers, Charles and James; and her sister, Patsy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil George Petersen and Lena Mary Holscher; and a sister, Dorothy.
A long time member of Katy First United Methodist Church, she enjoyed the worship services and choir singing. Recreationally, she enjoyed country dancing and bowling. She also enjoyed regular casino trips to Louisiana and the buffets.
Her dog Taffy was a companion and comfort in her later years. Hummingbirds could be found flying in her beautiful yard among the many flowers that she grew and tended. Her fascination and watching of the hummingbirds provided peace and tranquility on days that appeared hectic.
A private memorial service will be held at Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Katy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in memory of Velma Engstrom to Meals on Wheels, 3303 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002.
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Funeral services are under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home in Katy.
