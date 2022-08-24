Dorothy Marie Nohavitza Kubala

Dorothy Marie Nohavitza Kubala, 92, of El Campo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 19, 2022. She was born on Sept. 8, 1929, at Gobbler Creek in El Campo, to the late John and Katherine Wendel Nohavitza.

Dorothy was a 1947 graduate of El Campo High School. Through high school she worked at Wendel’s Hardware Store, Wendel’s Cotton Gin, and Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She married her sweetheart, Robert Victor Kubala, of Louise, on Oct. 24, 1949 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. Before settling in El Campo, they also lived in New Gulf and Hamshire while Robert worked for Texas Gulf Sulphur. A few short years later, Robert and Dorothy were blessed with 3 children: Diann, Patrick and Wayne. In 1965, they started a successful oilfield service company with her brothers, Brothers Well Service, and then later moved to El Campo in 1968.

