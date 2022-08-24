Dorothy Marie Nohavitza Kubala, 92, of El Campo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 19, 2022. She was born on Sept. 8, 1929, at Gobbler Creek in El Campo, to the late John and Katherine Wendel Nohavitza.
Dorothy was a 1947 graduate of El Campo High School. Through high school she worked at Wendel’s Hardware Store, Wendel’s Cotton Gin, and Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She married her sweetheart, Robert Victor Kubala, of Louise, on Oct. 24, 1949 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. Before settling in El Campo, they also lived in New Gulf and Hamshire while Robert worked for Texas Gulf Sulphur. A few short years later, Robert and Dorothy were blessed with 3 children: Diann, Patrick and Wayne. In 1965, they started a successful oilfield service company with her brothers, Brothers Well Service, and then later moved to El Campo in 1968.
Dorothy was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and Altar Society of New Taiton. She was also a member of the St. Philip’s Catholic Daughters, St. Philip’s ACTS, El Campo Ricebird Booster Club, St. Philip’s Booster Club, a lifetime member of the Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition and the Taiton Education Extension Club. Through Dorothy’s support of clubs and organizations throughout the Wharton County community, she was a true example of what being a community ambassador of service and generosity should be. She was presented the El Campo Citizen of the Year Award in 2010.
Dorothy retired in 2006 but remained active in the community and at home. She loved to cook— in large quantities – especially chicken spaghetti, her famous homemade dressing, potato salad, poppy seed cake, strudel and cheese rolls. These favorite foods even traveled the country with her grandchildren to feed them and their college friends. Dorothy loved all sports, especially the Houston Astros and hosting the family Super Bowl party. Above all else, the most important thing to her in the world was her family. G-Dots, a nickname lovingly given to her by her great-grandchildren, spent countless hours and years taking care of and supporting her 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren in their many activities. Dorothy was sharp as a tack and could beat them all at dominoes. She led by example and was the rock of the family. She made sure the family knew to always, “Be Sweet” and “Keep that tree straight!” She will be missed dearly and her legacy will live on through all of us.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, 2 sisters, Ruth Schafer and Rita Kresta; and 3 brothers, John Nohavitza, Jr., Jarrel Nohavitza and Donald Nohavitza; and Daughter-in-law Rebecca (Becky) Kubala.
She is survived by her children: Diann and Andrew Srubar, Jr, Patrick Kubala, and Wayne and Darlene Kubala all of El Campo. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren Slate and Laura Srubar and children Dylan, Cole, and Kade of El Campo; Sandi and Jon Bystrek and children Mason, Jackson, Carson, and Hudson of El Campo; Keri and Ryan Lambeth and children Kierstyn and Kyleigh of League City; Jordan and Kristy Kubala and children Jett and Kate of Katy; Koy and Lora Kubala and children Sydney and Parker of Lubbock; Haley Kubala of El Campo; Shannon and Amanda Srubar and children Acey and Alley of El Campo; Kaydi and Clayton Gibson and children Lane and Riley of El Campo; and Kody and Kelsey Kubala and children Samuel, Avery and Robert of Kerrville. Dorothy is also survived by her sister Kathryn Ann Sellers, brother-in-law Stanley Sellers, and sister-in-law Irene Nohavitza, all of El Campo.
Funeral service will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Taiton on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Visitation at St. John’s Church at Taiton on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. with a Parish Prayer Service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church in Taiton or St. Philip Catholic Church in El Campo.
