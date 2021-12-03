Louis Henry Janicek

Louis Henry “Butch” Janicek, 77, passed away Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Damon. He was born Dec. 6, 1943 in El Campo to Louis C. and Marguerite Janicek.
Butch was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a rancher and farmer in Fort Bend County for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Anita Millie Janicek; sons, Patrick Janicek and partner Sandra Wendt, Shilo Janicek and wife Michele, Ryan Janicek and wife Jennifer; brother, Chris Janicek and wife Sandra; sisters, Margo Green, Jan “Tootsie” LaBay; grandchildren, Judith Elizabeth Rose and Josephine Rose along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in the chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. The family will receive friends at noon on Tuesday until service time. A Rosary will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday in the Chapel.
Tributes and condolences may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, Rosenberg.
