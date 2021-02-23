Jerry Gensler

Jerry Lynn Hazelwood Gensler, 78, of Oak Point, formerly of El Campo, passed away Feb. 21, 2021. She was born Nov. 28, 1942 in Alba to Roscoe and Mamie Westbrook Hazelwood.
She could throw any seed in the garden and it would grow. She loved her Dr. Pepper with ICE, and chocolate chip cookies. Memaw was the best at playing school and being an awesome babysitter. She was the “Queen” of shopping for bargains and spending her bingo money at Winstar. Memaw will always be in our hearts, holding dear all the memories we shared together. She will be loved and cherished greatly. Jerry, Mom, Memaw, sister, without doubt she was a truly original and unique individual that had a positive impact on every life that she touched.
She is survived by her daughters, Tynia King and husband Karl of Wallis and Karen Highlander and husband Kevin of Oak Point; sisters, Marty Cochran of Arlington and Bobbie Furin and husband Don of Coarsegold, Calif.; brother, Roy Hazelwood and wife Winkie of Arlington; “lil sis,” Joyce Kahanek of El Campo; granddaughters, who knew her as “Memaw,” Kayla Rainey of Aubrey, Elyssa Huggins and husband Joshua of Bay City and Madison Colluro and husband Tyler of Katy and great-granddaughter, Xoe Addison Lewis of Aubrey.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie L. Gensler; brother, Warren Dale Hazelwood and her loving dogs, Taco and Elmo.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Jerry may be made by planting a tree to honor her at www.alivingtribute.org.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
