Lucy Delgado Estrada of El Campo went to be with the Lord on Sept. 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 78. She was born Jan. 16, 1943 in El Campo to Victor Sr. and Cresencia Rojas Delgado. She was a garment inspector at IC Manufacturing for more than 30 years.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Silverio Estrada; daughters, Linda Cruz and Louise Denker and husband Mario; sons, Steven Estrada and wife Becky and Frank Estrada and wife Laura; grandchildren, Joseph Juarez and wife Melissa, Anthony Cruz, Emma Cruz and fiancée Joey Medina, Olivia Cruz, Amanda Denker, Marissa Ochoa, Devin Estrada and fiancée Kiana Arrambide, Steven Estrada, Chris Espinosa and wife Vanessa, Seth Estrada, Evan Estrada; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Addyson Juarez, Amelia and Lukas Medina, Hayden Estrada, Jordyn Rodriguez, Raelyn Dye, Carson Manzano, Madden Estrada, Miah and Isaiah Espinoza; sister, Ortensia Gusman; brothers, Charlie Delgado, Victor Delgado Jr., Leroy Delgado and Henry Delgado Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Olga Marquez, Janie Contreras, Carolina Benavidez and Olivia Cantu and brothers, Benny and Jesse Delgado.
Visitation was held from 3 - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Triska Funeral Home with the Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 8 at St. Robert Catholic Church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandchildren and honorary bearers are her great-grandchildren.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
